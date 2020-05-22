All apartments in Los Angeles
1655 SELBY Avenue

1655 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Remodeled Penthouse condominium in prime Westwood area. Bright three bedrooms and three baths with specious loft that open to large patio with beautiful city views. The unit surround with balconies all around and fire place in living room and wet bar. Great kitchen with breakfast room and new appliances, walk in pantry and enclosed washer / dryer room with lots of closets, central air heat. This unit feels like a home that is walking distance to all shops , century city mall and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 SELBY Avenue have any available units?
1655 SELBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 SELBY Avenue have?
Some of 1655 SELBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 SELBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 SELBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 SELBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1655 SELBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1655 SELBY Avenue offer parking?
No, 1655 SELBY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1655 SELBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 SELBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 SELBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 SELBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 SELBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 SELBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 SELBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 SELBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

