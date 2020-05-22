1655 SELBY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Remodeled Penthouse condominium in prime Westwood area. Bright three bedrooms and three baths with specious loft that open to large patio with beautiful city views. The unit surround with balconies all around and fire place in living room and wet bar. Great kitchen with breakfast room and new appliances, walk in pantry and enclosed washer / dryer room with lots of closets, central air heat. This unit feels like a home that is walking distance to all shops , century city mall and restaurants.