Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

16536 MOORPARK Street

16536 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

16536 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Modern Contemporary located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Encino! This recently built two story 4 bed, 5 bath offers approx. 4036sf of luxury living w/ open floor plan, functional spaces & high end finishes - the best of So Cal living. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & center island. Great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. Large en-suite bedrooms, including master suite with a must see it to believe it walk in custom closet, as well as a sophisticated master bath with double sinks and vanity. Upstairs is rounded out by multi-purpose flex space with open loft like feel and wet bar. Indoor/outdoor living with oversized patio accessible from entire first floor, yard and water feature. Beautiful lush landscaping and stunning exterior Brazilian hardwood. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16536 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
16536 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16536 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 16536 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16536 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
16536 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16536 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 16536 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16536 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 16536 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 16536 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16536 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16536 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 16536 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 16536 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 16536 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16536 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16536 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.
