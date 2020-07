Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This brand new one bedroom one bath features new hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. This apartment comes with one-car garage. Coin-operated washer and dryer available in the building.

Stylish terrace 50's building consisting of four apartments renovated to retain its original style. Located in Pacific Palisades less than a mile from the Pacific Ocean.