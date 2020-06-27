All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16455 Ludlow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16455 Ludlow Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

16455 Ludlow Street

16455 Ludlow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16455 Ludlow Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Youll fall in love with this modern home. Features include recessed lighting, an inviting living room with a fireplace, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating.
Youll fall in love with this modern home. Features include recessed lighting, an inviting living room with a fireplace, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16455 Ludlow Street have any available units?
16455 Ludlow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16455 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 16455 Ludlow Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16455 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
16455 Ludlow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16455 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16455 Ludlow Street is pet friendly.
Does 16455 Ludlow Street offer parking?
Yes, 16455 Ludlow Street offers parking.
Does 16455 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16455 Ludlow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16455 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 16455 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 16455 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16455 Ludlow Street has accessible units.
Does 16455 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16455 Ludlow Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College