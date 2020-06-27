16455 Ludlow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Youll fall in love with this modern home. Features include recessed lighting, an inviting living room with a fireplace, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating.

