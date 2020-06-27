16455 Ludlow Street

Amenities
Youll fall in love with this modern home. Features include recessed lighting, an inviting living room with a fireplace, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating.
Youll fall in love with this modern home. Features include recessed lighting, an inviting living room with a fireplace, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating.