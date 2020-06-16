1641 ELLSMERE Avenue

Amenities

Adorable English Tudor 2 bed / 2 bath house available in highly desirable Picfair Village. Completely remodeled with new kitchen and bathroom, brand new appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator/stove and HVAC). Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful functioning fireplace, laundry, breakfast nook, french doors in bedroom exit to deck facing lush backyard, stainless steel appliances, coved ceilings, alarm, detached / finished 1.5 car garage with barn doors can be used as a work space. Ample parking in the driveway for at least 4 cars. New HVAC with NEST control. 200 amp panel with sub panel in garage. Close to cafe's (Bloom, Paper & Plastik) and shops, Centrally located to Culver City, Hollywood and Beverly Hills.