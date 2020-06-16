All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

1641 ELLSMERE Avenue

1641 Ellsmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Ellsmere Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable English Tudor 2 bed / 2 bath house available in highly desirable Picfair Village. Completely remodeled with new kitchen and bathroom, brand new appliances (washer/dryer/refrigerator/stove and HVAC). Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful functioning fireplace, laundry, breakfast nook, french doors in bedroom exit to deck facing lush backyard, stainless steel appliances, coved ceilings, alarm, detached / finished 1.5 car garage with barn doors can be used as a work space. Ample parking in the driveway for at least 4 cars. New HVAC with NEST control. 200 amp panel with sub panel in garage. Close to cafe's (Bloom, Paper & Plastik) and shops, Centrally located to Culver City, Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have any available units?
1641 ELLSMERE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have?
Some of 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1641 ELLSMERE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 ELLSMERE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
