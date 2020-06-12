All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

1640 W 227th Street

1640 West 227th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1640 West 227th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Cute 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Ba unit. Large living area downstairs with upgraded and spacious kitchen with maple cabinets & granite counter tops. Lots of cabinets! Full-size stackable w/d. All rooms are located upstairs. Located in a 4-plex which includes 2 parking spaces. Nice patio for BBQ. Second floor has master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with shared bath. Laminate and tile floor throughout. Centrally located to everywhere (freeways, shopping areas, schools, parks).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 W 227th Street have any available units?
1640 W 227th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 W 227th Street have?
Some of 1640 W 227th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 W 227th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 W 227th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 W 227th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1640 W 227th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1640 W 227th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1640 W 227th Street offers parking.
Does 1640 W 227th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 W 227th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 W 227th Street have a pool?
No, 1640 W 227th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 W 227th Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 W 227th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 W 227th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 W 227th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
