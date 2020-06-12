1640 W 227th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Cute 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Ba unit. Large living area downstairs with upgraded and spacious kitchen with maple cabinets & granite counter tops. Lots of cabinets! Full-size stackable w/d. All rooms are located upstairs. Located in a 4-plex which includes 2 parking spaces. Nice patio for BBQ. Second floor has master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with shared bath. Laminate and tile floor throughout. Centrally located to everywhere (freeways, shopping areas, schools, parks).