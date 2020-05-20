All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1640 GREENFIELD Avenue

1640 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, and bright apartment in a well maintained fourplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, good storage spaces, full kitchen and full bathroom. Walking distance to lots of restaurants, bars, parks and markets. Parking: 1 dedicated garage space. Laundry on site. Universities and Colleges Nearby: UCLA, SMC, LMU, Pepperdine. Located In West LA Close to: Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, Culver City, Palms, Mar Vista, Little Osaka, Sawtelle, VA Hospital * Unit shall be unfurnished. Square footage is estimated *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1640 GREENFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 GREENFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
