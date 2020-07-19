All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1640 GREENFIELD Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:46 PM

1640 GREENFIELD Avenue

1640 Greenfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1640 Greenfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, and bright apartment in a well maintained fourplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, good storage spaces, full kitchen and full bathroom. Walking distance to lots of restaurants, bars, parks and markets. Parking: 1 dedicated garage space. Laundry on site. Universities and Colleges Nearby: UCLA, SMC, LMU, Pepperdine. Located In West LA Close to: Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, Culver City, Palms, Mar Vista, Little Osaka, Sawtelle, VA Hospital * Unit shall be unfurnished. Square footage is estimated *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1640 GREENFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 GREENFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College