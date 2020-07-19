1640 GREENFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Spacious, and bright apartment in a well maintained fourplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, good storage spaces, full kitchen and full bathroom. Walking distance to lots of restaurants, bars, parks and markets. Parking: 1 dedicated garage space. Laundry on site. Universities and Colleges Nearby: UCLA, SMC, LMU, Pepperdine. Located In West LA Close to: Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, Culver City, Palms, Mar Vista, Little Osaka, Sawtelle, VA Hospital * Unit shall be unfurnished. Square footage is estimated *