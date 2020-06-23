1638 S. Longwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2-Bedroom 1-Bath Corner House - Lovely 2-bedroom single-family corner house, upgraded kitchen, and bathroom, large lot with separate enclosed patio, laminate floors throughout, near new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave, washer, and dryer. Window AC in the master bedroom. Dual-pane windows for energy efficiency. Residents pay all utilities. Small dog or cat okay.

Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,200.00 (1year lease)



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .



