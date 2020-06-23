All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1638 S. Longwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1638 S. Longwood Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

1638 S. Longwood Avenue

1638 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1638 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2-Bedroom 1-Bath Corner House - Lovely 2-bedroom single-family corner house, upgraded kitchen, and bathroom, large lot with separate enclosed patio, laminate floors throughout, near new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave, washer, and dryer. Window AC in the master bedroom. Dual-pane windows for energy efficiency. Residents pay all utilities. Small dog or cat okay.
Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,200.00 (1year lease)

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .

(RLNE3870280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have any available units?
1638 S. Longwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have?
Some of 1638 S. Longwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 S. Longwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1638 S. Longwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 S. Longwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 S. Longwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 S. Longwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College