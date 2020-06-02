All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1630 W 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1630 W 29th Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

1630 W 29th Street

1630 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1630 West 29th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE NOTE: This unit will be available as of 8/1/2020, currently occupied. CHARMING ONE BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF LOS ANGELES. The unit located in the USC DEPT & SAFETY PATROL ZONE, minutes from USC village. The property is one of the triplex shares one common wall. Newly renovated private 1 bed/1 bath around 420 sqft with laminated floor. Enjoy Natural History Museum, Coliseum, Staples Center, Expo Line, and Koreatown all minutes away. Parking inside of the gate is available. NO PET! NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 W 29th Street have any available units?
1630 W 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1630 W 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 W 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 W 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 W 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1630 W 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 W 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 1630 W 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 W 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 W 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1630 W 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 W 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 W 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 W 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 W 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 W 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 W 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College