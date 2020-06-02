1630 W 29th Street

Amenities

PLEASE NOTE: This unit will be available as of 8/1/2020, currently occupied. CHARMING ONE BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF LOS ANGELES. The unit located in the USC DEPT & SAFETY PATROL ZONE, minutes from USC village. The property is one of the triplex shares one common wall. Newly renovated private 1 bed/1 bath around 420 sqft with laminated floor. Enjoy Natural History Museum, Coliseum, Staples Center, Expo Line, and Koreatown all minutes away. Parking inside of the gate is available. NO PET! NO SMOKING!