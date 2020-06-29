All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 163 GRANVILLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
163 GRANVILLE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

163 GRANVILLE Avenue

163 Granville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

163 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gracious home in the heart of the Brentwood Flats with 5 bedroom 3.5 baths. All rooms are large, sun filled, recently painted, with new carpeting. This home includes beautiful hardwood floors and vintage moldings, the grand living room and graceful dining room has bay windows looking out on the flower filled courtyard. Master suite has a sitting area, huge dual closets and a beautiful bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking stove and Sub Zero fridge, opens to a spacious family room with exposed brick flooring and French doors leading to the park like yard and entertaining patio with lush grass and fruit trees. It's like living at a resort, just a stones throw from all of Brentwood's chic restaurants, bakeries and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
163 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 163 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College