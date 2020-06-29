163 GRANVILLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Gracious home in the heart of the Brentwood Flats with 5 bedroom 3.5 baths. All rooms are large, sun filled, recently painted, with new carpeting. This home includes beautiful hardwood floors and vintage moldings, the grand living room and graceful dining room has bay windows looking out on the flower filled courtyard. Master suite has a sitting area, huge dual closets and a beautiful bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking stove and Sub Zero fridge, opens to a spacious family room with exposed brick flooring and French doors leading to the park like yard and entertaining patio with lush grass and fruit trees. It's like living at a resort, just a stones throw from all of Brentwood's chic restaurants, bakeries and shops.