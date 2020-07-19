All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1627 Craig Place

1627 Craig Place · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Craig Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story home. The open floor plan with over sized family room and nice back yard, with sunken spa allows for entertaining in a private setting. New flooring has been installed throughout the home. The large master bedroom has enough space for a sitting area, or enjoy to 2nd level private deck overlooking the canyon. The sunken formal living room is great for family get together's or simple relaxing. The attached 2 car garage features lots of storage space. Situated on a very quiet street but close to shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Craig Place have any available units?
1627 Craig Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1627 Craig Place currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Craig Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Craig Place pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Craig Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1627 Craig Place offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Craig Place offers parking.
Does 1627 Craig Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Craig Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Craig Place have a pool?
No, 1627 Craig Place does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Craig Place have accessible units?
No, 1627 Craig Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Craig Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 Craig Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Craig Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 Craig Place does not have units with air conditioning.
