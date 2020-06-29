All apartments in Los Angeles
1623 Hillhurst Avenue

1623 Hillhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL!
Spacious upper 1 bedroom with newly remodeled kitchen and bath in Los Feliz/Silverlake area. Very bright & sunny 2nd floor rear unit. Hardwood Floors in the living room, new carpet in the bedroom. Separate dining room. Plaster walls, crown moldings and lots of closet space. Granite countertops, stove, refrigerator, air conditioner. New vanity, new mirror and new fixtures in the bathroom. Laundry on-site. 1 car covered parking. Water and trash included in rent. Address is 1623 1/4 Hillhurst Ave.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have any available units?
1623 Hillhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have?
Some of 1623 Hillhurst Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Hillhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Hillhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Hillhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Hillhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Hillhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
