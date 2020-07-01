All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1620 Tremont St.

1620 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Tremont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN HEART OF THE CITY! - Spacious Two Bedroom that is centrally located that is ideal for a family. Completely remodeled from top to bottom including new laminate floors throughout the house and updated bathroom and kitchen. Very spacious living room opens to the kitchen. A/C in living room. 1 parking included. Quiet and great neighborhood that is close to Cal State LA and other parts of the city. Available Now!
Owner will consider pets with additional deposit
Lease price: $1725
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5400025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Tremont St. have any available units?
1620 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Tremont St. have?
Some of 1620 Tremont St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Tremont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Tremont St. is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Tremont St. offers parking.
Does 1620 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 1620 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 1620 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Tremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.

