1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Two level two bedroom Guesthouse with private street entrance has spectacular city and ocean views. Impressive spiral staircase w/chandelier entry. Second level has Master Suite which features picture window views and cedar lined walk-in closet. First level features bedroom with en suite bathroom and opens to private patio area. Chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, laundry center and elegant hardwood floors. Guesthouse has access to romantic roof deck with city / ocean views. Plenty of unrestricted street parking. One mile from the chic stores and restaurants of Sunset Plaza. Enjoy the privacy in a home in the Hollywood Hills and lifestyle at its finest.