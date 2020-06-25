All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1618 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Two level two bedroom Guesthouse with private street entrance has spectacular city and ocean views. Impressive spiral staircase w/chandelier entry. Second level has Master Suite which features picture window views and cedar lined walk-in closet. First level features bedroom with en suite bathroom and opens to private patio area. Chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, laundry center and elegant hardwood floors. Guesthouse has access to romantic roof deck with city / ocean views. Plenty of unrestricted street parking. One mile from the chic stores and restaurants of Sunset Plaza. Enjoy the privacy in a home in the Hollywood Hills and lifestyle at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
