16157 ANOKA Drive

Luxurious 5200 square foot 6-bedroom, 7-bath Mediterranean home built in 2009. Each bedroom has an en suite bath. High quality wood and stone flooring finishes throughout. Spacious kitchen with elegant granite countertops and a large island. In-ground back yard pool. Partial ocean views. Bright, open, airy floor plan with dining room, living room and/or office. Top Palisades school district. Minutes from some of the finest in dining, shopping and entertainment in Palisades Village and close to hiking trails, bicycle paths and beaches.