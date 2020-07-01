All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

16157 ANOKA Drive

16157 Anoka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16157 Anoka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious 5200 square foot 6-bedroom, 7-bath Mediterranean home built in 2009. Each bedroom has an en suite bath. High quality wood and stone flooring finishes throughout. Spacious kitchen with elegant granite countertops and a large island. In-ground back yard pool. Partial ocean views. Bright, open, airy floor plan with dining room, living room and/or office. Top Palisades school district. Minutes from some of the finest in dining, shopping and entertainment in Palisades Village and close to hiking trails, bicycle paths and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16157 ANOKA Drive have any available units?
16157 ANOKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16157 ANOKA Drive have?
Some of 16157 ANOKA Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16157 ANOKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16157 ANOKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16157 ANOKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16157 ANOKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16157 ANOKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16157 ANOKA Drive offers parking.
Does 16157 ANOKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16157 ANOKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16157 ANOKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16157 ANOKA Drive has a pool.
Does 16157 ANOKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16157 ANOKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16157 ANOKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16157 ANOKA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

