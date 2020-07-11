1615 West 220th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501 Harbor Gateway South
Amenities
parking
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
parking
New interior paint, new doors inside, new resurface the bath tubs and new hardwares, new lawn and new concrete. convenient location close to freeway and super market and shopping mall and nice restaurants. will be cleaned within a week
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 W 220th Street have any available units?
1615 W 220th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.