Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

1615 W 220th Street

1615 West 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 West 220th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

parking
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
parking
New interior paint, new doors inside, new resurface the bath tubs and new hardwares, new lawn and new concrete. convenient location close to freeway and super market and shopping mall and nice restaurants. will be cleaned within a week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

