Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

1615 N Laurel Avenue

1615 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1615 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Call/Text Jessica at 818.282.4421 to schedule a showing appointment. #WeHoVibes north of Sunset! Charming two bedroom and two bath condo in prime location. Spanish courtyard property is so inviting with a beautiful swimmers pool, fountains and lush landscaping. The unit features a brand new mini split Air Conditioner, gleaming wood floors, plantation shutters, built in cabinets and newer kitchen appliances. Located on the top floor and in the north, west corner of the property, it features two side by side parking spaces in a secured garage, community laundry and gated access. Located between Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards and just east of Laurel Canyon, convenient access to Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Blvd, Trader Joe's, Grenblatt's. The best that LA Life has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have any available units?
1615 N Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 1615 N Laurel Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 N Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 N Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 N Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 N Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 N Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 N Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1615 N Laurel Avenue has a pool.
Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 N Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 N Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 N Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

