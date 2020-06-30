1615 N Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Call/Text Jessica at 818.282.4421 to schedule a showing appointment. #WeHoVibes north of Sunset! Charming two bedroom and two bath condo in prime location. Spanish courtyard property is so inviting with a beautiful swimmers pool, fountains and lush landscaping. The unit features a brand new mini split Air Conditioner, gleaming wood floors, plantation shutters, built in cabinets and newer kitchen appliances. Located on the top floor and in the north, west corner of the property, it features two side by side parking spaces in a secured garage, community laundry and gated access. Located between Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards and just east of Laurel Canyon, convenient access to Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Blvd, Trader Joe's, Grenblatt's. The best that LA Life has to offer!