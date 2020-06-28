1614 3/4 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this amiable, unfurnished, 550-square-foot duplex/triplex on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles now! It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.



The cozy interior has a fireplace while its nice kitchen features smooth granite countertops, fine wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and can arrange a hookup for washer and dryer. Gas heating for climate control. Exterior has a veranda, perfect for some much-needed R and R.



Tenants pay gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: water.



Only small pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet and no smoking, sorry.

On-street parking.



Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, and Schools



Walk Score: 92



This property is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands dont require a car.



Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Bellevue Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.



Nearby Schools:

Micheltorena Street Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 6/10

Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.44 miles, 7/10

John Marshall Senior High School - 1.17 miles, 8/10

Dayton Heights Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

201 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.9 mile



