1614 3/4 Maltman Avenue

Amenities
Come and see this amiable, unfurnished, 550-square-foot duplex/triplex on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles now! It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
The cozy interior has a fireplace while its nice kitchen features smooth granite countertops, fine wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and can arrange a hookup for washer and dryer. Gas heating for climate control. Exterior has a veranda, perfect for some much-needed R and R.
Tenants pay gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: water.
Only small pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet and no smoking, sorry.
On-street parking.
Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, and Schools
Walk Score: 92
This property is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands dont require a car.
Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Bellevue Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.
Nearby Schools:
Micheltorena Street Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 6/10
Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.44 miles, 7/10
John Marshall Senior High School - 1.17 miles, 8/10
Dayton Heights Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.9 mile
