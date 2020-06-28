All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:40 PM

1614 3/4 Maltman Avenue

1614 3/4 Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1614 3/4 Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this amiable, unfurnished, 550-square-foot duplex/triplex on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles now! It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

The cozy interior has a fireplace while its nice kitchen features smooth granite countertops, fine wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and can arrange a hookup for washer and dryer. Gas heating for climate control. Exterior has a veranda, perfect for some much-needed R and R.

Tenants pay gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: water.

Only small pets with a $500 pet deposit/pet and no smoking, sorry.
On-street parking.

Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, and Schools

Walk Score: 92

This property is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands dont require a car.

Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Bellevue Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.

Nearby Schools:
Micheltorena Street Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 6/10
Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.44 miles, 7/10
John Marshall Senior High School - 1.17 miles, 8/10
Dayton Heights Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5127471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

