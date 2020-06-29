All apartments in Los Angeles
1611 North Formosa Avenue

1611 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1611 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,270* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this two-bedroom Hollywood apartment with views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, exquisite living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX49)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this two-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have any available units?
1611 North Formosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have?
Some of 1611 North Formosa Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 North Formosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 North Formosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 North Formosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1611 North Formosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1611 North Formosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 North Formosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1611 North Formosa Avenue has a pool.
Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 North Formosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 North Formosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 North Formosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

