1608 McCollum Street

1608 N McCollum St: $2450+$75 (garage option)+$3.61=$2528.61. (we just rented a large 1 bedroom for $2350 with driveway parking at the Property). There is parking on street in front of unit..



Rent Ready and Available Now! Ask Jon about the Self-Showing Lockbox option, or he can meet you there and open the apartment for self-showing.. We also have a larger sized 1 1/2 car garage coming Available soon! $75.



Up short flight of stairs to this 1st floor spacious apartment living room with deep storage closet, dining area with windows and fully remodeled kitchen, yet Classic 1950's original stove. Small central hallway with built-in linen closet cabinets and coat closet leads to bathroom and 2 bedrooms with full wall closets. Bedroom windows enjoy a small planted hillside. Bonus View of landscaped divided one-way street and hills beyond. Apartment is elevated above street level. Street parking only but there's almost always parking spots right in front! (possibility of a garage opening up for extra charge)



- 1 Year Lease

- No Dogs (Cat ok pet policy) Renters Insurance, Yes

- Painting of Apartments, No

- shared gas dryer is in same shared meter

- Ask for more details,



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.