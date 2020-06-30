All apartments in Los Angeles
1608 McCollum Street

1608 Mccollum Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Mccollum Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1608 N McCollum St: $2450+$75 (garage option)+$3.61=$2528.61. (we just rented a large 1 bedroom for $2350 with driveway parking at the Property). There is parking on street in front of unit..

Rent Ready and Available Now! Ask Jon about the Self-Showing Lockbox option, or he can meet you there and open the apartment for self-showing.. We also have a larger sized 1 1/2 car garage coming Available soon! $75.

Description: Up short flight of stairs to this 1st floor spacious apartment living room with deep storage closet, dining area with windows and fully remodeled kitchen, yet Classic 1950's original stove. Small central hallway with built-in linen closet cabinets and coat closet leads to bathroom and 2 bedrooms with full wall closets. Bedroom windows enjoy a small planted hillside. Bonus View of landscaped divided one-way street and hills beyond. Apartment is elevated above street level. Street parking only but there's almost always parking spots right in front! (possibility of a garage opening up for extra charge)

Showings? Email Us and we will add you to our Open House List.
- 1 Year Lease
- No Dogs (Cat ok pet policy) Renters Insurance, Yes
- Painting of Apartments, No
- shared gas dryer is in same shared meter
- Ask for more details,

YES. GREAT AREA IN SILVERLAKE HILLS! VIEWS! GARDEN SETTING! SPACIOUS APARTMENT! NEAR GATED SINGLE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! DIVIDED ONE-WAY STREET W/ PLANTER MEDIAN. GREAT STREET PARKING! BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS, REMODELED KITCHEN, LOTS OF LIGHT, WINDOWS AND CLOSETS! HUGE BUILT-IN STORAGE CABINETS! A/C! LARGE UNIT! LAUNDRY ROOM ON-SITE! GARAGE FOR RENT SEPARATELY IF AVAILABLE, do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 McCollum Street have any available units?
1608 McCollum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 McCollum Street have?
Some of 1608 McCollum Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 McCollum Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 McCollum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 McCollum Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 McCollum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1608 McCollum Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 McCollum Street offers parking.
Does 1608 McCollum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 McCollum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 McCollum Street have a pool?
No, 1608 McCollum Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 McCollum Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 McCollum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 McCollum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 McCollum Street does not have units with dishwashers.

