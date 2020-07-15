16063 Osborne St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/wood floors, large patio + garage! (16063 Osborne) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Single story home in North Hills available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/pantry + appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; wired for security system; backyard w/large covered patio + gardener included; located on a cul-de-sac lot; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2276306)