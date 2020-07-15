All apartments in Los Angeles
16063 Osborne St.
16063 Osborne St.

16063 Osborne Street · No Longer Available
Location

16063 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/wood floors, large patio + garage! (16063 Osborne) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Single story home in North Hills available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/pantry + appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; wired for security system; backyard w/large covered patio + gardener included; located on a cul-de-sac lot; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16063 Osborne St. have any available units?
16063 Osborne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16063 Osborne St. have?
Some of 16063 Osborne St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16063 Osborne St. currently offering any rent specials?
16063 Osborne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16063 Osborne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16063 Osborne St. is pet friendly.
Does 16063 Osborne St. offer parking?
Yes, 16063 Osborne St. offers parking.
Does 16063 Osborne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16063 Osborne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16063 Osborne St. have a pool?
No, 16063 Osborne St. does not have a pool.
Does 16063 Osborne St. have accessible units?
No, 16063 Osborne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16063 Osborne St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16063 Osborne St. has units with dishwashers.
