Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

16050 Lahey St

16050 Lahey Street · No Longer Available
Location

16050 Lahey Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
One Private bedroom with private bathroom is available for rent in a house, room has its own private entrance as well. Furnished with bed and Kichenette. Single person only!!! NO PETS and NO SMOKERS plss

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16050 Lahey St have any available units?
16050 Lahey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16050 Lahey St currently offering any rent specials?
16050 Lahey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16050 Lahey St pet-friendly?
No, 16050 Lahey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16050 Lahey St offer parking?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not offer parking.
Does 16050 Lahey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16050 Lahey St have a pool?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not have a pool.
Does 16050 Lahey St have accessible units?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not have accessible units.
Does 16050 Lahey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16050 Lahey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16050 Lahey St does not have units with air conditioning.
