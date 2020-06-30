16007 Dickens St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 5 bed, 5 bath pool home in Encino - Spectacular FULLY REMODELED home. Located south of Ventura blvd. in Encino. 5 bed/ 5 bath 5,224 sqft. This home has it all, with 21st century technologies. You enter the home with a beautiful custom door and step into the stunning formal living room with high ceilings. You then step into a spacious dining room next to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island with a sink, dishwasher, breakfast nook, and beautiful quartz counter tops. Kitchen has built in sub-zero refrigerator and equipped with all high efficiency stainless steel appliances. Family room with beautiful fireplace, is a perfect place to relax and experience a perfect family gathering. The family room has custom double door entry opening to serene backyard with pool and built in Barbeque, perfect for entertaining. Pool & gardener services included. Modern, classy stairway leads you to the upper level bedrooms and Master bedroom and 3 balconies which gives you a nice view from the second floor. Double door entry takes you to the master bedroom giving you a tranquil experience with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom has a connecting master bath, with a vanity area, 2 walk in closets, shower, stand alone bath tub with private view of backyard, and 2 private restrooms with bidet. 2-car attached garage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available now.



(RLNE5251940)