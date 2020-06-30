All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

16007 Dickens St

16007 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

16007 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bed, 5 bath pool home in Encino - Spectacular FULLY REMODELED home. Located south of Ventura blvd. in Encino. 5 bed/ 5 bath 5,224 sqft. This home has it all, with 21st century technologies. You enter the home with a beautiful custom door and step into the stunning formal living room with high ceilings. You then step into a spacious dining room next to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island with a sink, dishwasher, breakfast nook, and beautiful quartz counter tops. Kitchen has built in sub-zero refrigerator and equipped with all high efficiency stainless steel appliances. Family room with beautiful fireplace, is a perfect place to relax and experience a perfect family gathering. The family room has custom double door entry opening to serene backyard with pool and built in Barbeque, perfect for entertaining. Pool & gardener services included. Modern, classy stairway leads you to the upper level bedrooms and Master bedroom and 3 balconies which gives you a nice view from the second floor. Double door entry takes you to the master bedroom giving you a tranquil experience with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom has a connecting master bath, with a vanity area, 2 walk in closets, shower, stand alone bath tub with private view of backyard, and 2 private restrooms with bidet. 2-car attached garage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available now.

(RLNE5251940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16007 Dickens St have any available units?
16007 Dickens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16007 Dickens St have?
Some of 16007 Dickens St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16007 Dickens St currently offering any rent specials?
16007 Dickens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16007 Dickens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16007 Dickens St is pet friendly.
Does 16007 Dickens St offer parking?
Yes, 16007 Dickens St offers parking.
Does 16007 Dickens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16007 Dickens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16007 Dickens St have a pool?
Yes, 16007 Dickens St has a pool.
Does 16007 Dickens St have accessible units?
No, 16007 Dickens St does not have accessible units.
Does 16007 Dickens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16007 Dickens St has units with dishwashers.

