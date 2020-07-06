Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16001 ST WYANDOTTE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16001 ST WYANDOTTE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16001 ST WYANDOTTE
16001 Wyandotte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16001 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have any available units?
16001 ST WYANDOTTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16001 ST WYANDOTTE currently offering any rent specials?
16001 ST WYANDOTTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16001 ST WYANDOTTE pet-friendly?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE offer parking?
Yes, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE offers parking.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have a pool?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE does not have a pool.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have accessible units?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE does not have accessible units.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16001 ST WYANDOTTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16001 ST WYANDOTTE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College