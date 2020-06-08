Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access yoga

Townhome 1125 features two-stories spanning 1,788 square feet, a spacious master bedroom with den, 2 wrap-around balconies overlooking the Hollywood hills and the palm tree-lined pool, 1-1/2 bathrooms with a glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub, wood-plank style flooring throughout, and 2 parking spaces in the residential garage. This fully immersive, luxurious living experience features concrete and glass-tile design flourishes. Enjoy an array of amenities and services unique to 1600 VINE, such as a resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, complimentary weekly fitness classes, 24-hour doormen and controlled access, Concierge service, along with resident wifi-lounges, business centers and conference rooms. Come experience the award-winning Home to Hollywood~, 1600 VINE. Offered furnished for $6,250 per month! Please note: the security deposit ranges from 1 to 2 months' rent, dependent upon the credit check.