Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 VINE

1600 N Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

1600 N Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Townhome 1125 features two-stories spanning 1,788 square feet, a spacious master bedroom with den, 2 wrap-around balconies overlooking the Hollywood hills and the palm tree-lined pool, 1-1/2 bathrooms with a glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub, wood-plank style flooring throughout, and 2 parking spaces in the residential garage. This fully immersive, luxurious living experience features concrete and glass-tile design flourishes. Enjoy an array of amenities and services unique to 1600 VINE, such as a resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, complimentary weekly fitness classes, 24-hour doormen and controlled access, Concierge service, along with resident wifi-lounges, business centers and conference rooms. Come experience the award-winning Home to Hollywood~, 1600 VINE. Offered furnished for $6,250 per month! Please note: the security deposit ranges from 1 to 2 months' rent, dependent upon the credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 VINE have any available units?
1600 VINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 VINE have?
Some of 1600 VINE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 VINE currently offering any rent specials?
1600 VINE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 VINE pet-friendly?
No, 1600 VINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1600 VINE offer parking?
Yes, 1600 VINE does offer parking.
Does 1600 VINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 VINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 VINE have a pool?
Yes, 1600 VINE has a pool.
Does 1600 VINE have accessible units?
No, 1600 VINE does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 VINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 VINE has units with dishwashers.
