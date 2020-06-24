All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15956 Ward Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15956 Ward Ct
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

15956 Ward Ct

15956 Ward Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15956 Ward Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
STUNNING LAKE BALBOA HOME! - Magnificent home in Lake Balboa

This beautiful home is a new construction built in 2018, first time in the rental market. The home is nestled in a small gated community. It boast 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floor concept with a beautiful kitchen island, 1 bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up including the gorgeous master bedroom which boast a en suite bath with a large master closet, water resistant flooring through out except for the steps which bast a soft lush carpet, this is a corner lot which has a large wrap around yard, the yard has been landscaped with turf to save on energy and water cost. PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions) Don't delay, this home is priced to rent. CONTACT US NOW!

(RLNE4950357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15956 Ward Ct have any available units?
15956 Ward Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15956 Ward Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15956 Ward Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15956 Ward Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15956 Ward Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15956 Ward Ct offer parking?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15956 Ward Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15956 Ward Ct have a pool?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15956 Ward Ct have accessible units?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15956 Ward Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15956 Ward Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15956 Ward Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College