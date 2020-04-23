15920 Gledhill Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Come check out this newly updated single family home in North Hills. This beautiful home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting and spacious living room and dining room. Master Bedroom offers Master bathroom with tub/shower and spacious closets. Master Bedroom also features it's own private entrance to the backyard. Home offers large driveway with plenty of parking space and 2 car attached garage. Schedule your appointment to see this property today!