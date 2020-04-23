All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15920 Gledhill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15920 Gledhill Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:51 PM

15920 Gledhill Street

15920 Gledhill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15920 Gledhill Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Come check out this newly updated single family home in North Hills. This beautiful home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting and spacious living room and dining room. Master Bedroom offers Master bathroom with tub/shower and spacious closets. Master Bedroom also features it's own private entrance to the backyard. Home offers large driveway with plenty of parking space and 2 car attached garage. Schedule your appointment to see this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15920 Gledhill Street have any available units?
15920 Gledhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15920 Gledhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
15920 Gledhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15920 Gledhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 15920 Gledhill Street offers parking.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street have a pool?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street have accessible units?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15920 Gledhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15920 Gledhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College