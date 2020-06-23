All apartments in Los Angeles
15858 S. San Pedro Street
15858 S. San Pedro Street

15858 South San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Location

15858 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newly-furnished, Retromodern Corporate Apartment in Little Tokyo.

Sunny, top-floor unit, with 9.5 foot ceilings and gas fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Walk to grocery stores, dining, Starbucks, banking and the Arts District. Chinatown, Grand Central Market, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Broad Museum and other cultural institutions are nearby.

Features include:
- Two bedrooms and two full baths, top floor of a quiet building
- Full-Sized Washer and Dryer in the unit
- One secured, covered parking space in garage
- Large balcony, and extra storage closet
- Mid-century modern furnishings
- Two 40 inch+ Flat screen Sony smart televisions
- Walk-in closet
- Gas stove
- Electricity, gas, water, cable and high-speed wifi included in rental price
- Fully stocked kitchen utensils, dishes and cookware
- 24-hour concierge service
- Indoor/outdoor pool, gym
- Common area includes 2-level clubhouse, koi pond and gardens
- 97% Walk Score and 100% public transportation score
- Live happy!

Fine Print must be 55+ years old to qualify for rental, minimum 6-month lease, deposit required.

Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PJ3NVKX

Full resolution photos: www.normanko.com/teramachi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have any available units?
15858 S. San Pedro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have?
Some of 15858 S. San Pedro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15858 S. San Pedro Street currently offering any rent specials?
15858 S. San Pedro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15858 S. San Pedro Street pet-friendly?
No, 15858 S. San Pedro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street offer parking?
Yes, 15858 S. San Pedro Street offers parking.
Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15858 S. San Pedro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have a pool?
Yes, 15858 S. San Pedro Street has a pool.
Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have accessible units?
No, 15858 S. San Pedro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15858 S. San Pedro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15858 S. San Pedro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
