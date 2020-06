Amenities

Amaizing views from upper-level unit of a house in Royal Oaks, Encino. Kitchen has newer cabinets (1 year) and granite counter tops. Newer floors, newer bathroom. views from every side. Living room and Kitchen have high ceilings. 2 parking spaces. 1450 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms (2 rooms +1 den), 1 bathroom. Separate laundry area. Near Sepulveda & Mulholland. This is separate unit/guest house on second floor, main house located only on first floor. Totally separate entrance.