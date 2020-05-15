All apartments in Los Angeles
15794 Midwood Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

15794 Midwood Drive

15794 Midwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15794 Midwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Light and bright, centrally located Granada Hills townhouse. This corner unit is sharing one wall with a neighbor. Located at the junction of 405, 5 and 118 freeways, this 3 bed 3 bath home offers a large balcony, upstairs living area with hardwood floors and balcony. Upstairs den could also substitute as office, entertainment room or even as an additional bedroom. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook. All three bedrooms are located downstairs.Master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. There also is a large storage area located downstairs, behind the staircase. Two car garage with direct access to the house. Washer and dryer may be provided, with no warranties from the owner. No pets are allowed, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15794 Midwood Drive have any available units?
15794 Midwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15794 Midwood Drive have?
Some of 15794 Midwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15794 Midwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15794 Midwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15794 Midwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15794 Midwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15794 Midwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15794 Midwood Drive offers parking.
Does 15794 Midwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15794 Midwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15794 Midwood Drive have a pool?
No, 15794 Midwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15794 Midwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15794 Midwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15794 Midwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15794 Midwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
