15794 Midwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Light and bright, centrally located Granada Hills townhouse. This corner unit is sharing one wall with a neighbor. Located at the junction of 405, 5 and 118 freeways, this 3 bed 3 bath home offers a large balcony, upstairs living area with hardwood floors and balcony. Upstairs den could also substitute as office, entertainment room or even as an additional bedroom. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook. All three bedrooms are located downstairs.Master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. There also is a large storage area located downstairs, behind the staircase. Two car garage with direct access to the house. Washer and dryer may be provided, with no warranties from the owner. No pets are allowed, no exceptions.