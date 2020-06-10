All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15730 Vintage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15730 Vintage Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:30 AM

15730 Vintage Street

15730 Vintage St · (818) 442-1737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15730 Vintage St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Beautiful, newer built, detached studio unit located in North Hills. This spacious unit comes with private entrance, new bathroom, large walk in closet, and backyard area. The newer kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator are included. Close to freeways, shopping and more. This property is a detached duplex on a large lot. Street parking only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. All utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash, and sewer) are included in rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15730 Vintage Street have any available units?
15730 Vintage Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15730 Vintage Street have?
Some of 15730 Vintage Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15730 Vintage Street currently offering any rent specials?
15730 Vintage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15730 Vintage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15730 Vintage Street is pet friendly.
Does 15730 Vintage Street offer parking?
Yes, 15730 Vintage Street does offer parking.
Does 15730 Vintage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15730 Vintage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15730 Vintage Street have a pool?
No, 15730 Vintage Street does not have a pool.
Does 15730 Vintage Street have accessible units?
No, 15730 Vintage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15730 Vintage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15730 Vintage Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15730 Vintage Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity