15730 Vintage Street

Beautiful, newer built, detached studio unit located in North Hills. This spacious unit comes with private entrance, new bathroom, large walk in closet, and backyard area. The newer kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator are included. Close to freeways, shopping and more. This property is a detached duplex on a large lot. Street parking only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. All utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash, and sewer) are included in rent price.