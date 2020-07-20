15649 Odyssey dr 77 77

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 3-levels end unit town home - Property Id: 100558



Stunning light and bright 3-level end unit town home in gated Sunset Ridge. One of the largest end units built with over 1700 sq.ft of living area and only shares one common wall. The home features many upgrades including dark hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and dual pane windows. Updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances opens to the family room and dining area. Master suite with walk in closet, luxurious master bathroom featuring dual sinks and oversized shower. Bright and airy loft area on third floor outside master bedroom. First floor bedroom has private bath. Private patio on first floor. Two car private garage with direct access into the home.Quiet community features pool, spa, and BBQ area .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100558

Property Id 100558



(RLNE4708673)