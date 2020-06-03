All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1564 PALISADES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1564 PALISADES Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

1564 PALISADES Drive

1564 Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1564 Palisades Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Phenomenal opportunity to live in the Palisades. Come experience this 3 bed / 2.75 bath secluded and spacious townhouse end unit located in a quiet neighborhood in the Palisades highlands. Undergoing a recent makeover, this unit is up to date w/ brand new renovations, additions, & central AC! Once entering the unit you are greeted with maple hardwood floors found throughout the open living room w/ fp, guiding you to an enclosed outdoor patio with glass sliding doors which allow an abundance of natural light to fill the room. Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, dining room with wet bar, as well as 1 bedroom. Bordering the living room/ kitchen is a tiled bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 bdrms including the master & 2 baths. 2 of the bedrooms have new mirrored closet doors & fans, as well as a secluded balcony off the master. Appreciate the shared amenities the unit offers including a pool, spa, rec room & 2 tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 PALISADES Drive have any available units?
1564 PALISADES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 PALISADES Drive have?
Some of 1564 PALISADES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 PALISADES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 PALISADES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 PALISADES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1564 PALISADES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1564 PALISADES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1564 PALISADES Drive offers parking.
Does 1564 PALISADES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 PALISADES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 PALISADES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1564 PALISADES Drive has a pool.
Does 1564 PALISADES Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 PALISADES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 PALISADES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 PALISADES Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College