1564 PALISADES Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Phenomenal opportunity to live in the Palisades. Come experience this 3 bed / 2.75 bath secluded and spacious townhouse end unit located in a quiet neighborhood in the Palisades highlands. Undergoing a recent makeover, this unit is up to date w/ brand new renovations, additions, & central AC! Once entering the unit you are greeted with maple hardwood floors found throughout the open living room w/ fp, guiding you to an enclosed outdoor patio with glass sliding doors which allow an abundance of natural light to fill the room. Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, dining room with wet bar, as well as 1 bedroom. Bordering the living room/ kitchen is a tiled bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 bdrms including the master & 2 baths. 2 of the bedrooms have new mirrored closet doors & fans, as well as a secluded balcony off the master. Appreciate the shared amenities the unit offers including a pool, spa, rec room & 2 tennis courts.