15626 Rinaldi St. Available 04/25/20 Remodeled Granada Hills 3+1.5 w/central air + RV access! (15626 Rinaldi St) - Single-story, remodeled Granada Hills home available for lease! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 1400 SQF of space; 3BR + 1.5BA; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (dishwasher + stove/oven included); remodeled bathroom w/granite counters; carpet flooring; dual pane windows; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; backyard w/patio + mature landscaping; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + RV access available; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



