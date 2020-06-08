All apartments in Los Angeles
15626 Rinaldi St.
15626 Rinaldi St.

15626 Rinaldi Street · No Longer Available
Location

15626 Rinaldi Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15626 Rinaldi St. Available 04/25/20 Remodeled Granada Hills 3+1.5 w/central air + RV access! (15626 Rinaldi St) - Single-story, remodeled Granada Hills home available for lease! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 1400 SQF of space; 3BR + 1.5BA; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (dishwasher + stove/oven included); remodeled bathroom w/granite counters; carpet flooring; dual pane windows; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; backyard w/patio + mature landscaping; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + RV access available; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5617952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 Rinaldi St. have any available units?
15626 Rinaldi St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15626 Rinaldi St. have?
Some of 15626 Rinaldi St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15626 Rinaldi St. currently offering any rent specials?
15626 Rinaldi St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 Rinaldi St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15626 Rinaldi St. is pet friendly.
Does 15626 Rinaldi St. offer parking?
Yes, 15626 Rinaldi St. offers parking.
Does 15626 Rinaldi St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15626 Rinaldi St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 Rinaldi St. have a pool?
No, 15626 Rinaldi St. does not have a pool.
Does 15626 Rinaldi St. have accessible units?
No, 15626 Rinaldi St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 Rinaldi St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15626 Rinaldi St. has units with dishwashers.

