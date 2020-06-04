1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1938 Spanish, old world charm with newly updated Kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances and new washer/dryer. Original decorative (non-functioning) fireplace with tile accents, crown moldings and original built ins. Hardwood and tile floors. Updated bathroom. 2 bedroom plus office/bonus room with separate entrance. Perfect for home office. The 2 bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the house. 2 car garage with plenty of additional parking. Lots of outdoor space. Call regarding pets. Lease does not include the additional unit above the garage and the common areas are exclusive to the front house. Private yard with grass and a wonderful orange tree.