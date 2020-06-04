All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1562 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1562 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
1938 Spanish, old world charm with newly updated Kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances and new washer/dryer. Original decorative (non-functioning) fireplace with tile accents, crown moldings and original built ins. Hardwood and tile floors. Updated bathroom. 2 bedroom plus office/bonus room with separate entrance. Perfect for home office. The 2 bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the house. 2 car garage with plenty of additional parking. Lots of outdoor space. Call regarding pets. Lease does not include the additional unit above the garage and the common areas are exclusive to the front house. Private yard with grass and a wonderful orange tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1562 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
