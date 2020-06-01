1562 N AVENUE 45

Amenities

EAGLE ROCK HOUSE FOR LEASE - Welcome to this gorgeous home in the sought after neighborhood of Eagle Rock. Very well kept by the owners, this home offers two very good size rooms with hardwood floors throughout, huge living room with lots of windows and lots of natural light. There is a nice size backyard and a separate laundry room. You also have a detached garage and a driveway for 2 parking spaces. This home is steps away from Eagle Rock and York Blvd. and close to shops and restaurants. Near Occidental college and local dining, amenities and night life at Swork, Cafe de leche, Kumquat coffee, Hinterhof, Sip Snack, Town Pizza, Joy, Sprouts market and more. Central Air conditioning and heat.For more information feel free to contact us or if you wish to make an appointment to see it.



