All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1562 N AVENUE 45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1562 N AVENUE 45
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1562 N AVENUE 45

1562 Avenue 45 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1562 Avenue 45, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EAGLE ROCK HOUSE FOR LEASE - Welcome to this gorgeous home in the sought after neighborhood of Eagle Rock. Very well kept by the owners, this home offers two very good size rooms with hardwood floors throughout, huge living room with lots of windows and lots of natural light. There is a nice size backyard and a separate laundry room. You also have a detached garage and a driveway for 2 parking spaces. This home is steps away from Eagle Rock and York Blvd. and close to shops and restaurants. Near Occidental college and local dining, amenities and night life at Swork, Cafe de leche, Kumquat coffee, Hinterhof, Sip Snack, Town Pizza, Joy, Sprouts market and more. Central Air conditioning and heat.For more information feel free to contact us or if you wish to make an appointment to see it.

(RLNE5182453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have any available units?
1562 N AVENUE 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have?
Some of 1562 N AVENUE 45's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 N AVENUE 45 currently offering any rent specials?
1562 N AVENUE 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 N AVENUE 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 N AVENUE 45 is pet friendly.
Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 offer parking?
Yes, 1562 N AVENUE 45 offers parking.
Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 N AVENUE 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have a pool?
No, 1562 N AVENUE 45 does not have a pool.
Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have accessible units?
No, 1562 N AVENUE 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 N AVENUE 45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1562 N AVENUE 45 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College