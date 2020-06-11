1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace media room furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Fully furnished charming contemporary retreat nestled in a private setting and gated. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors and high ceilings. 4 Bedrooms, 3 BA, large living room, formal dinning that leads to lush garden. Gourmet kitchen features gorgeous granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, marble bath and steam shower. Media room, smart house . Very private and only minutes away from Beverly Hills hotel and famous stores of Rodeo Drive.