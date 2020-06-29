All apartments in Los Angeles
1553 Hauser Boulevard
1553 Hauser Boulevard

1553 Hauser Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1553 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb4f1a10ae ---- Beautiful upstairs sunny Spanish style duplex in awesome Mid-City location with view of Hollywood Sign, close to Venice Blvd featuring 1522 sq.ft. of living space and 2 large bedrooms and 1 large bathroom. Walk into a large living room with tree top views including a view of the famous Hollywood sign and lots of natural sunlight, a grand formal dining room with enchanting chandelier that could be an office or studio, a spacious kitchen with brand new beautiful kitchen cabinets and new counter tops (updated photos coming) plus a breakfast area that could also be used as an office. The home boasts an oversized bathroom with Spanish style blue tilework and a separate tub/shower combo plus an adorable vanity, just like in the movies, and perfect for a diva. Laundry room with several built-in linen cabinets plus full sized private washer/dryer in unit, and two window A/C units in the west facing rooms. Tenant pays gas and electric, small pets will be considered, no Section 8, and 1-car driveway parking space included. Applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Shared Driveway Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have any available units?
1553 Hauser Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have?
Some of 1553 Hauser Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 Hauser Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Hauser Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Hauser Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 Hauser Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1553 Hauser Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1553 Hauser Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1553 Hauser Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1553 Hauser Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Hauser Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 Hauser Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

