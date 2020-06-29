1553 Hauser Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb4f1a10ae ---- Beautiful upstairs sunny Spanish style duplex in awesome Mid-City location with view of Hollywood Sign, close to Venice Blvd featuring 1522 sq.ft. of living space and 2 large bedrooms and 1 large bathroom. Walk into a large living room with tree top views including a view of the famous Hollywood sign and lots of natural sunlight, a grand formal dining room with enchanting chandelier that could be an office or studio, a spacious kitchen with brand new beautiful kitchen cabinets and new counter tops (updated photos coming) plus a breakfast area that could also be used as an office. The home boasts an oversized bathroom with Spanish style blue tilework and a separate tub/shower combo plus an adorable vanity, just like in the movies, and perfect for a diva. Laundry room with several built-in linen cabinets plus full sized private washer/dryer in unit, and two window A/C units in the west facing rooms. Tenant pays gas and electric, small pets will be considered, no Section 8, and 1-car driveway parking space included. Applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Shared Driveway Parking