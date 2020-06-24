All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

15509 AZZURE Court

No Longer Available
Location

15509 Azzure Court, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
sauna
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Off of Casiano estates this Gorgeous spacious home on a cul de sac, offers ultimate privacy with gorgeous views. Very roomy and spacious 6 bedroomhome with 6.5 baths, Gourmet kitchen with seating area overlooking the canyons. Large family room, opens up to backyard and pool, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has a separate seating area with a cozy fire place, featuring his and hers closets and a large laster bath with a dry sauna. This home was upgarded with new hardwod flooring, cabinets and paint last week while it was on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15509 AZZURE Court have any available units?
15509 AZZURE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15509 AZZURE Court have?
Some of 15509 AZZURE Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15509 AZZURE Court currently offering any rent specials?
15509 AZZURE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15509 AZZURE Court pet-friendly?
No, 15509 AZZURE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15509 AZZURE Court offer parking?
Yes, 15509 AZZURE Court offers parking.
Does 15509 AZZURE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15509 AZZURE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15509 AZZURE Court have a pool?
Yes, 15509 AZZURE Court has a pool.
Does 15509 AZZURE Court have accessible units?
No, 15509 AZZURE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15509 AZZURE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15509 AZZURE Court has units with dishwashers.
