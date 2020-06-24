15509 AZZURE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Off of Casiano estates this Gorgeous spacious home on a cul de sac, offers ultimate privacy with gorgeous views. Very roomy and spacious 6 bedroomhome with 6.5 baths, Gourmet kitchen with seating area overlooking the canyons. Large family room, opens up to backyard and pool, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has a separate seating area with a cozy fire place, featuring his and hers closets and a large laster bath with a dry sauna. This home was upgarded with new hardwod flooring, cabinets and paint last week while it was on the market.