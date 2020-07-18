155 S Oxford Avenue

Amenities

This condominium is located in the heart of Koreatown. Walking distance to markets, restaurants, banks, and entertainment. Centrally located and just a short drive away from Hollywood, Silver lake, and Downtown LA. Oxford Town Villa has 29 units on 6 floors and boasts modern design and stylish finishes throughout. This 3 bed 2 bath unit features high ceilings, wood floors, large scale windows, and 2 separated balconies. Rare South-west Corner Unit. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The master suite boasts a luxurious bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Amenities include controlled access and secure assigned 2 car parking. Washer & dryer included. Brand new fridge will be included.