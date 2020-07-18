All apartments in Los Angeles
155 S Oxford Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

155 S Oxford Avenue

155 South Oxford Avenue · (949) 880-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 South Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This condominium is located in the heart of Koreatown. Walking distance to markets, restaurants, banks, and entertainment. Centrally located and just a short drive away from Hollywood, Silver lake, and Downtown LA. Oxford Town Villa has 29 units on 6 floors and boasts modern design and stylish finishes throughout. This 3 bed 2 bath unit features high ceilings, wood floors, large scale windows, and 2 separated balconies. Rare South-west Corner Unit. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The master suite boasts a luxurious bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Amenities include controlled access and secure assigned 2 car parking. Washer & dryer included. Brand new fridge will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Oxford Avenue have any available units?
155 S Oxford Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 S Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 155 S Oxford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 155 S Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 155 S Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 155 S Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 S Oxford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 155 S Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 155 S Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 S Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
