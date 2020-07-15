All apartments in Los Angeles
1546 5th Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1546 5th Avenue

1546 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Victorian 5+2.5 Two Story Home w/ Bonus Room in Mid-City Los Angeles - This preserved Victorian 5 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom, two story home is centrally located in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles just minutes to the Mid-Town Shopping Center! The breathtaking yard landscape features fresh white flowers all around, while the interior maintains the homes original charm and details. Sporting gorgeous Oak hardwood flooring throughout, the main living space connects to a wide-sized dining room partially furnished with mahogany dining room cabinets. Walk back towards a classic traditional kitchen w/ stainless steel dishwasher,stove, fridge and light maplewood centered table. Upstairs you'll find four spacious bedrooms including, the partially furnished master bedroom boasting dark wood cabinets and a giant sized walk in closet! Finish off with the downstairs bedroom and bath towards the back of the house and a bonus/office space as well. At the rear a beautiful covered patio, a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your early morning coffee with fresh greenery in back. A washer and dryer are also included with the home. Minutes to Gus's Chicken and Mid-City shops/ restaurants and the New City Language Immersion Charter School! Driveway parking included.

One year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with an additional deposit and breed restrictions. Please call our office for more info and to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970.

(RLNE2465617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 5th Avenue have any available units?
1546 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1546 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1546 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1546 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1546 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1546 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1546 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1546 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1546 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
