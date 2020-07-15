1546 5th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Victorian 5+2.5 Two Story Home w/ Bonus Room in Mid-City Los Angeles - This preserved Victorian 5 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom, two story home is centrally located in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles just minutes to the Mid-Town Shopping Center! The breathtaking yard landscape features fresh white flowers all around, while the interior maintains the homes original charm and details. Sporting gorgeous Oak hardwood flooring throughout, the main living space connects to a wide-sized dining room partially furnished with mahogany dining room cabinets. Walk back towards a classic traditional kitchen w/ stainless steel dishwasher,stove, fridge and light maplewood centered table. Upstairs you'll find four spacious bedrooms including, the partially furnished master bedroom boasting dark wood cabinets and a giant sized walk in closet! Finish off with the downstairs bedroom and bath towards the back of the house and a bonus/office space as well. At the rear a beautiful covered patio, a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your early morning coffee with fresh greenery in back. A washer and dryer are also included with the home. Minutes to Gus's Chicken and Mid-City shops/ restaurants and the New City Language Immersion Charter School! Driveway parking included.



One year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with an additional deposit and breed restrictions. Please call our office for more info and to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970.



