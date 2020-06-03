All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

15451 LONGBOW Drive

15451 Longbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15451 Longbow Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley from this beautifully renovated, single story home in the Sherman Oaks Hills. Features include an open floorplan with hardwood floors, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, 2 fireplaces - one in the dining room and one in the great room, and great-sized bedrooms. You'll spend a lot of time in the well-appointed chef's kitchen, complete with top of the line appliances, double ovens, 6 burner stove top and wine refrigerator. Conveniently located near Mulholland Drive with quick access to area schools and freeway access. Laundry room, 2-car garage with extra storage and a phenomenal neighborhood round out this great home. Available starting 9/20/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have any available units?
15451 LONGBOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have?
Some of 15451 LONGBOW Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15451 LONGBOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15451 LONGBOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15451 LONGBOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15451 LONGBOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15451 LONGBOW Drive offers parking.
Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15451 LONGBOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have a pool?
No, 15451 LONGBOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 15451 LONGBOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15451 LONGBOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15451 LONGBOW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
