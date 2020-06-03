15451 LONGBOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley from this beautifully renovated, single story home in the Sherman Oaks Hills. Features include an open floorplan with hardwood floors, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, 2 fireplaces - one in the dining room and one in the great room, and great-sized bedrooms. You'll spend a lot of time in the well-appointed chef's kitchen, complete with top of the line appliances, double ovens, 6 burner stove top and wine refrigerator. Conveniently located near Mulholland Drive with quick access to area schools and freeway access. Laundry room, 2-car garage with extra storage and a phenomenal neighborhood round out this great home. Available starting 9/20/2019.