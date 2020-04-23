1537 SILVERWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New for lease!~You'll love the views here-north to the Verdugos and Mt Wilson; sunsets and the Glendale/Burbank Hills to the west. The 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level have been freshly painted, and there's lots of storage including in the garage. The kitchen is tucked off the living/dining area and has direct access out to the garage. Wall to wall carpet covers the bedrooms, hall, and living room. Downstairs is a third bedroom and second bath, and a large family room that opens out to a deck with unobstructed views of the mountains. Enjoy the peaceful hillside on the south end of Eagle Rock and be close to the happening scenes on both York and Colorado Blvds.