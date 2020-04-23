All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

1537 SILVERWOOD Drive

1537 Silverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Silverwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New for lease!~You'll love the views here-north to the Verdugos and Mt Wilson; sunsets and the Glendale/Burbank Hills to the west. The 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level have been freshly painted, and there's lots of storage including in the garage. The kitchen is tucked off the living/dining area and has direct access out to the garage. Wall to wall carpet covers the bedrooms, hall, and living room. Downstairs is a third bedroom and second bath, and a large family room that opens out to a deck with unobstructed views of the mountains. Enjoy the peaceful hillside on the south end of Eagle Rock and be close to the happening scenes on both York and Colorado Blvds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have any available units?
1537 SILVERWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1537 SILVERWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 SILVERWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
