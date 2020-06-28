1534 West 224TH Street

Amenities

Unique Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath bottom unit in an up and coming area of Torrance. This unit consist of NEW paint throughout, NEW Flooring throughout, Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, NEW kitchen light fixtures, NEW Kitchen counter tops, NEW living room w/recessed lighting, NEW ceiling fans, Remodeled bathroom with NEW tile flooring, NEW shower tile, NEW bathroom fixtures, NEW Sink & Toilet, Building is going through a new transformation which will elevate values in the immediate area. Call for a private showing.