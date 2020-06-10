All apartments in Los Angeles
1533 MARLAY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1533 MARLAY Drive

1533 Marlay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Marlay Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM. INQUIRE FOR SHORT TERM PRICING. Boasting some of the best views in the Hollywood Hills, this premier property designed by world-renowned architect Irving Philips will simply take your breath away. With luxuries too numerous to name, some of the highlights include an infinity-edge pool and spa looking over the Hollywood Hills and the lights of LA. Absolutely stunning sunsets are yours every evening from arguably the best seat in the Hills. A complete outdoor kitchen allows you to spend quality time with friends and family among the amazing decks and terraces and enjoying the focal point waterfall. Your privacy and security are protected here, with an iPad controlled Smart Home system, Nest temperature controls and security cameras.This home was designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living, as evidenced by retractable doors in virtually every room, bringing the outdoors in and creating massive additional living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 MARLAY Drive have any available units?
1533 MARLAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 MARLAY Drive have?
Some of 1533 MARLAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 MARLAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1533 MARLAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 MARLAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1533 MARLAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1533 MARLAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1533 MARLAY Drive offers parking.
Does 1533 MARLAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 MARLAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 MARLAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1533 MARLAY Drive has a pool.
Does 1533 MARLAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1533 MARLAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 MARLAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 MARLAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
