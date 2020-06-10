1533 MARLAY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM. INQUIRE FOR SHORT TERM PRICING. Boasting some of the best views in the Hollywood Hills, this premier property designed by world-renowned architect Irving Philips will simply take your breath away. With luxuries too numerous to name, some of the highlights include an infinity-edge pool and spa looking over the Hollywood Hills and the lights of LA. Absolutely stunning sunsets are yours every evening from arguably the best seat in the Hills. A complete outdoor kitchen allows you to spend quality time with friends and family among the amazing decks and terraces and enjoying the focal point waterfall. Your privacy and security are protected here, with an iPad controlled Smart Home system, Nest temperature controls and security cameras.This home was designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living, as evidenced by retractable doors in virtually every room, bringing the outdoors in and creating massive additional living space.