Los Angeles, CA
1531 MARMONT Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:23 PM

1531 MARMONT Avenue

1531 N Marmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1531 N Marmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is it! An 'A-List' residential lease offering, situated just below the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel and north of Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills. Architecturally designed in Country French styling, this celebrity-centric home offers magnificent city views and star-gazing nights, from the Master suite, secondary bedroom, and the front deck. This stylish residence is the chic container for three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen, all gracefully updated for the modern day lifestyle. Dark and warm hardwood floors throughout is the featured foundation for the creation of gorgeous interior spaces. Stairs in the backyard lead up to a platform at the top of the property with more stunning views of this great city. A lovely outdoor patio for entertaining, with a built-in fireplace and a beautiful invitation to create a lush urban style floral or vegetable garden. A dream come true, living amongst and in the historic elegance that exists within this part of Los Angeles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have any available units?
1531 MARMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1531 MARMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 MARMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1531 MARMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 MARMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1531 MARMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1531 MARMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 MARMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1531 MARMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1531 MARMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 MARMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 MARMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
