Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Spacious, front 2BR, 2BA unit in well maintained building. Double door entry to a large foyer with step down living room with fire place. Separate formal dining room. Large master with extensive closet space and huge master bath with separate shower. Tub and double sink. Kitchen with fairly new appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, Breakfast area, and laundry area with washer & dryer. Security building, rec room, pool, spa, sauna, gym. side by side parking. Unit was remodeled in 2013.