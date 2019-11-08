All apartments in Los Angeles
1530 West 224TH Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

1530 West 224TH Street

1530 West 224th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 West 224th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unique Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath bottom unit in an up and coming area of Torrance. This unit consist of NEW paint throughout, NEW Flooring throughout, Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, NEW kitchen light fixtures, NEW Kitchen counter tops, NEW living room w/recessed lighting, NEW ceiling fans, Remodeled bathroom with NEW tile flooring, NEW shower tile, NEW bathroom fixtures, NEW Sink & Toilet, Building is going through a new transformation which will elevate values in the immediate area. Call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 West 224TH Street have any available units?
1530 West 224TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1530 West 224TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 West 224TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 West 224TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street offer parking?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street have a pool?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 West 224TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 West 224TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
