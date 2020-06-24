1525 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Spanish duplex! Spacious 2 Bed/1 bath + den downstairs unit, located in the center of the city. 10 minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and West Hollywood. 15 Minutes to Downtown and Santa Monica. Instantly feels like home. Spacious yard! Hardwood Floors, washer dryer in-unit, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Two parking spaces (two uncovered in front gated driveway, accessed by the front street). Renter's Insurance required. Pets ok with landlord approval. Available May 1.